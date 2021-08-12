Alexa
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines adds Singapore route

Carrier upbeat about prospects of bilateral travel as COVID eases

  299
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 14:22
(Facebook, Starlux Airlines photo)

(Facebook, Starlux Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based Starlux Airlines announced Thursday (Aug. 12) that it will launch a route to Singapore on Sept. 23 as it eyes a bigger share of the Southeast Asian market.

Starting in September, the airline will operate two flights per week, one on Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays, from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. A Saturday flight will be added in October, Starlux said in a Facebook post.

The move follows Singapore’s scrapping of its mandatory quarantine for travelers from Taiwan last week as long as they test negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test upon arrival. The city-state's health authorities cited the improved COVID situation in Taiwan as the reason to ease the restrictions imposed in mid-May.

Starlux pointed out that the pandemic has been brought under control in both countries and that Singapore has achieved a high vaccination rate. As of Aug. 9, 68.3% of Singapore’s population had been fully vaccinated, based on statistics from Our World in Data.

Demand for travel to the destination is expected to rise, the carrier forecast.

Starlux currently operates flights to Macau, Penang, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.
