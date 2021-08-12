Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Singapore looks to bolster chipmaking amid Taiwanese domination of industry

Taiwan alone accounts for nearly 64% of world’s almost US$90 billion foundry market

  153
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 13:55
Semiconductor (Getty Images)

Semiconductor (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Money for semiconductor investments has increased in Singapore over the past year, but the country still trails far behind Taiwan and other Asian chipmaking players.

According to Nikkei, Singapore has set a target for 2030 to increase its electronics manufacturing by 50%, with an eye on semiconductor development. In order to reach its target, foreign direct investment is expected to play a large role, per the report.

U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries announced in June that it would spend US$4 billion to expand capacity at its Singapore facility, while last December German chipmaker Infineon Technologies announced it was investing US$20.2 million to develop artificial intelligence applications, Nikkei said.

Singapore hopes to further develop its semiconductor sector by improving chip design, wafer manufacturing, assembly and testing, research and development, and regional distribution, according to the report. The problem for Singapore is that the foundry market is dominated by Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Taiwan alone accounts for nearly 64% of the world’s almost US$90 billion foundry market, research firm TrendForce told Nikkei. After Taiwan comes South Korea at 18%, China at 6%, and other nations at 12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) controlled 55% of the global foundry market during the first quarter of this year, while Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corporation accounted for 7%, TrendForce said.

Meanwhile, Singapore is responsible for around 5% of global wafer fabrication capacity, said Alivin Tan, minister of state at the Trade and Industry Ministry, Nikkei cited. Analysts told the outlet that Singapore will face increased competition as many governments are trying to push for more self-reliance in semiconductors.

One analyst said that despite efforts by South Korea, China, and Singapore, it will be difficult for any of the three to challenge Taiwan in the short term due to its established chipmaking ecosystem.
Singapore semiconductors
GlobalFoundries
Infineon Technologies
TSMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC reports revenue down in July compared to previous month
Taiwan’s TSMC reports revenue down in July compared to previous month
2021/08/11 12:24
TSMC board approves donation of 5 million BNT doses to Taiwan's government
TSMC board approves donation of 5 million BNT doses to Taiwan's government
2021/08/11 12:08
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
2021/08/09 14:05
Demand for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry to stay strong next year
Demand for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry to stay strong next year
2021/08/04 19:40
2nm fab of Taiwan's TSMC to fend off competitors by feeding smartphone, HPC demand
2nm fab of Taiwan's TSMC to fend off competitors by feeding smartphone, HPC demand
2021/08/04 18:05

Updated : 2021-08-12 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?