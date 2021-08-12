Singapore Airlines to renew Taipei-LA flights on Aug. 25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday (Aug. 11) announced that it will revive direct flights from Taipei to Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

According to the airline, its renewed service from Taipei to Los Angeles will feature its A350-900 aircraft with its latest cabin configuration, including 42 business class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 187 economy seats, for a maximum of 253 passengers. In addition, the airline said that will also enable it to expand its freight service that sends general cargo, fresh food products, and high-tech goods from Taiwan to the U.S. West Coast.

The airline stated that reservations and purchases for the Taiwan to Los Angeles route will be available starting on Wednesday. The economy-class one-way fare for direct flights from Taiwan to Los Angeles starts at NT$29,538 (US1,062), including tax, while the round-trip fare is NT$43,568.

Those who purchase a ticket from Taipei to Los Angeles before Aug. 24 are eligible for a 64% discount on extra checked baggage. Passengers who purchase seats on or before Sept. 30 can enjoy complimentary, unlimited rebooking and a one-time free rebooking after Sept. 30.

Students who are KrisFlyer members and have proof of being an enrolled student can receive a 10% discount on certain fares and check up to three pieces of baggage for the flight to the U.S.

The airline discontinued its Taipei to Los Angeles service in 2008 due to fierce competition for the route.

SIA general manager in Taiwan Chua Kian-hwa (蔡建華) said the launch of the new route demonstrates Singapore Airlines’ commitment to rebuilding and expanding its passenger and cargo network in Taiwan.