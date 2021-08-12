Taiwan Army holds live-fire artillery drills

Taiwan Army's 21st Artillery Command fires off round during live-fire drill. (Military News Agency photo) Taiwan Army's 21st Artillery Command fires off round during live-fire drill. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army’s 21st Artillery Command on Wednesday (Aug. 11) conducted live-fire drills in central Taiwan as part of an inspection.

After performing tactical maneuvers and occupying strategic positions, soldiers fired at targets to confirm the overall combat effectiveness of their unit, Military News Agency reported.

Troops demonstrated their skills in surveying, observation, communication, and artillery operations. They followed all the procedures and worked as a team to complete the drill successfully, per Military News Agency. The unit also carried out a night-time exercise in which they fired 105-millimeter howitzers.

On Aug. 10, troops from the Army’s 43rd Artillery Command also underwent an inspection and carried out a live-fire exercise at the Artillery Training Center in Yunlin County. The unit conducted various maneuvers and fired off rounds to demonstrate its combat capabilities.

The Taiwanese military has not let the local COVID-19 outbreak keep it from maintaining combat readiness.

The Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that the live-fire part of the Han Kuang exercise would take place from Sept. 13-17 and involve emergency take-off and landing drills. The exercise was originally planned for July 12-16 but was postponed to September due to COVID-19 concerns.