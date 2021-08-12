Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan expected to take part in US democracy summit in December

Biden announces Summit for Democracy will be held in December, Taiwan expected to participate

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 12:47
U.S. President Joe Biden. (Facebook, POTUS photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden. (Facebook, POTUS photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The White House announced on Wednesday (Aug. 11) that U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a democracy summit via videoconferencing in December, and based on an earlier invitation announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Taiwan will likely participate.

The White House stated in a press release Wednesday that Biden will invite leaders from a "diverse group of the world's democracies" to attend the online Summit for Democracy, which will be followed by a second session in a year's time. The first summit will focus on three major themes: "defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."

The White House pointed out that after a year of "consultation, cooperation and action," Biden will invite the leaders of various countries to attend a second summit to show their progress on fulfilling their commitments. If circumstances permit, the second meeting will be held in person.

According to the statement, the two summits will include heads of state as well as civil society, philanthropy, and private sector representatives to give them the opportunity to talk openly about the challenges facing democracy, listen to each other, share success stories, and promote international cooperation to jointly "strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal."

The list of invitees has not yet been released, but while attending a hearing of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on March 10, Blinken pledged he would invite Taiwan to participate in the summit. During the hearing, Brinken said that Taiwan has a strong democratic system, is an important technology hub, and "is also a country that can contribute to the world, not just to its own people. COVID-19 is a good example of this."
democracy
Taiwan democracy
Summit for Democracy
US-Taiwan relations
Taiwan-US ties
White House
democracy in Taiwan
Biden administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
Biden offers Hongkongers 'temporary safe haven' as China doubles down on repression
2021/08/06 20:51
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
Pro-Taiwan historian, winner of inaugural Asian Nobel in Sinology passes away
2021/08/06 15:25
China urges US to observe 'one China' principle following Taiwan arms deal
China urges US to observe 'one China' principle following Taiwan arms deal
2021/08/06 10:15
Biden administration approves its 1st Taiwan weapons package
Biden administration approves its 1st Taiwan weapons package
2021/08/05 10:49
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill banning purchase of maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
2021/07/29 11:52

Updated : 2021-08-12 12:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?