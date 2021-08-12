Alexa
520,000 doses of AZ vaccine to arrive in Taiwan this afternoon

Batch of AstraZeneca doses shipped from Thailand expected in Taipei at 3:50 p.m.

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 11:18
AZ vaccine doses. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shipment of 520,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses purchased by the Taiwanese government will arrive this afternoon, the Liberty Times reported.

This batch of doses is being transported from Bangkok, Thailand, by China Airlines cargo plane CI834. The delivery is expected to arrive in Taipei at 3:50 p.m.

The previous batch of purchased AZ doses, which totaled 580,000, arrived on July 27. A shipment of 99,600 Moderna jabs arrived from Luxembourg on Sunday (Aug. 8) afternoon.

As of Wednesday, Taiwan only has 330,000 doses of AZ and 630,000 doses of Moderna. However, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that day that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) will be available from Aug. 23, which should help replenish the nation’s depleted vaccine stockpile.

At a press briefing on Aug. 6, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said reservations for the nation's sixth round of vaccinations will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 and will include the Medigen vaccine. He added that Medigen jabs will be administered from Aug. 23-29.
Updated : 2021-08-12 12:58 GMT+08:00

