Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

MOE finishes plan for 13,000 foreign students to enter Taiwan

Degree students, Huayu Enrichment Scholarship students to be prioritized

  565
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 11:32
International students at National Quemoy University in Kinmen County. (National Quemoy University photo)

International students at National Quemoy University in Kinmen County. (National Quemoy University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the fall semester looming and many foreign students still uncertain of their eligibility to enter Taiwan, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced it has completed a plan to allow thousands of students into the country without a residence permit.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) on Wednesday (Aug. 11) announced that a plan enabling foreign students to enter Taiwan has been completed and will be submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for approval. Degree students and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) students will be given priority, with an estimated 13,000 students eligible.

Although Taiwan lowered its epidemic control measures to Level 2 on July 27 as local COVID cases continued to subside significantly, international students without a residence permit are still not allowed to enter the country. With classes set to start in September and a two-week quarantine still mandatory, international student groups such as the Hong Kong Student in Taiwan Mutual Association and HES students have issued public statements calling on the MOE to allow in foreign students as soon as possible.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Pan said that the issue must be handled in a way that protects the rights and interests of the students while also ensuring the health and safety of the general public. Last week, the MOE held an inter-ministerial meeting with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to assess the state of the global pandemic, domestic epidemic prevention capabilities, and the latest border control measures.

Following the meeting, the MOE completed an analysis of and preparations for a plan to allow foreign students back in and will next submit it to the CECC for approval. Pan said that the current plan will give priority to foreign degree students, including first-year as well as HES students, accounting for about 13,000 students in total.

Pan said that the students will be gradually allowed to enter the country in batches. He said that after this cohort has successfully entered Taiwan, the ministry will consider opening the country's borders to short-term Mandarin students, exchange students, and other categories of international students.

The minister added that at this time, schools will be asked to contact foreign students in advance as they prepare to leave for Taiwan. Due to the severity of the ongoing pandemic worldwide, if foreign students are unable to return to Taiwan before the start of classes, Pan suggested that schools follow last year's protocols and utilize distance learning, maintain these students' enrollment status, and take other measures to protect their rights as international students.
foreign students
international students
Huayu Enrichment Scholarship
HES
Huayu Enrichment Scholarship students
foreign students in Taiwan
international students in Taiwan
studying in Taiwan
studying Mandarin in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
MOE drafting plan for foreign students to enter Taiwan
2021/08/05 13:27
Taiwan’s MOE to propose pandemic prevention measures for incoming foreign students
Taiwan’s MOE to propose pandemic prevention measures for incoming foreign students
2021/08/04 20:15
Mandarin students pen open letter to MOE asking to be allowed into Taiwan
Mandarin students pen open letter to MOE asking to be allowed into Taiwan
2021/08/03 18:55
Union calls on Taiwan to extend subsidies to foreign students
Union calls on Taiwan to extend subsidies to foreign students
2021/07/22 13:07
Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau
Student from Taiwan’s Chinese Culture University tests positive for COVID in Macau
2021/06/10 13:58

Updated : 2021-08-12 12:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport shows steep drop on world airports list
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Top 10 taboos to steer clear of during Ghost Month in Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?