Japan to raise defense budget for 2022, citing Taiwan Strait tensions

Increase in line with plans to scrap 1% GDP cap on defense expenditure

  303
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/12 10:20
Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro.

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Aso Taro. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan will increase its defense budget in response to Chinese military expansion in its neighborhood, the country’s deputy prime minister, Aso Taro, said at a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 11).

Aso said defense spending should be seen in relative terms, and if the other side increases its budget, Japan ought to as well, according to a CNA report.

He went on to emphasize that Japan must respond to what is unfolding in the East and South China seas as well as the Taiwan Strait and that increasing defense spending will serve as a deterrent to Chinese aggression.

China's defense expenditure for this year was roughly US$209 billion (NT$5.82 trillion), about four times that of Japan’s.

Tokyo’s defense spending has grown for nine consecutive years and is largely seen as a reaction to the threat posed by expanding Chinese naval operations as well as North Korea’s growing ballistic missile arsenal and nuclear weapons program.

An increase to the 2022 budget would be in line with plans laid out by Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi in April to do away with a 1% GDP cap on defense spending.

Next year’s budget will also need to cover the costs of installing a recently announced missile deployment on Ishigaki island, just 300 kilometers off the coast of Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-08-12 12:57 GMT+08:00

