Channel Factory Targets APAC Growth with Key Hire

Alex Littlejohn joins as Managing Director APAC to spearhead operations in the Region

SINGAPORE - News Direct - 11 August 2021 - Channel Factory , the global brand suitability and YouTube measurement programme partner has appointed Alex Littlejohn as Managing Director to manage its existing operations and to spearhead it's growth in the APAC region.

Alex will be responsible for growing the Channel Factory's existing operations in Singapore, and will be tasked with launching the business into the broader APAC Region with local offices across SEA and Australia slated for launch in Q4 2021.

Alex has extensive experience in scaling AdTech Businesses having held the position of President International for Adconion Media Group for 8 years where he was responsible for growing the team from a standing start to over 250 employees across 8 European and 4 APAC Markets.

Following Adconion's acquisition by Singtel (SGX) , Alex held the position of Senior Vice President APAC for Amobee where he managed the post merger integration of 3 Business Units and was responsible for the groups Regional Finance, Marketing, HR, Product, Sales and Operations Teams.

He has been recognised in the 40 most influential people under 40 years in the media and marketing twice, on two continents and has been awarded multiple times in multiple markets for his contributions to the industry.

"I am excited to be joining Channel Factory at such a pivotal time for the business. Our Mission is to build a better Video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers, and as one of only 7 accredited YouTube Measurement Partners globally am excited to further develop the existing Channel Factory operations in the region", said Alex Littlejohn.

"Alex clearly brings years of incredibly valuable experience to Channel Factory and we could not be more excited to welcome him to the team," said Tony Chen, Founder & CEO of Channel Factory. "His impressive record and successful wins speak for themselves and we have full confidence in him to lead our business growth across the APAC region in each local market as we increase our global footprint and push the ad industry to be more conscious while we approach a new decade of recovery and regeneration."

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that maximizes both performance efficiency and contextual suitability, turning YouTube's 5 billion videos and 500 hours per minute of new content into brand-suitable, efficient advertising opportunities. Channel Factory's mission is to create a suitable video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers - by enabling advertisers access to the most relevant videos, channels, and creators. Through their proprietary platform that harnesses the power of the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has enabled advanced brand suitability, customized content targeting, and maximum performance for the world's biggest brands. Channel Factory's algorithm ensures not only that advertisers run against content that aligns with their brand but also delivers outcomes by optimizing campaigns using active and historical campaign performance data.Channel Factory has offices across the USA and is present in over 30 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.





