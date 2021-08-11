Alexa
Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan passes U.S. Senate vote

By REUTERS
2021/08/11 22:56
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 202...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a $3.5 trillion budget plan that would help address climate change and launch several new domestic social programs, as Democrats united behind the effort.

Updated : 2021-08-11 23:04 GMT+08:00

