Taiwan receives APEC funding for healthcare transformation project

Digital transformation will make healthcare more efficient, says Ministry of Economic Affairs

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 20:05
ITRI presented its medical achievements at a two-day APEC webinar. (Facebook, ITRI photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) won funding from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum for its AI Box digital healthcare service platform, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 11).

ITRI presented its work at a two-day APEC Webinar on Digital Transformation for Healthcare beginning Wednesday, UDN reported. The AI Box project combines ophthalmoscopic images with Information and communications technology (ICT) to help doctors predict certain eyesight problems with a 94% accuracy rate, officials said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) told the webinar that recent developments in healthcare technology and the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in a digital transformation. As a result, doctors were now able to provide patients with more precise and tailor-made diagnoses, at any time and any place.

Modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in particular would improve the efficiency of healthcare and shorten the time needed to examine patients and reach conclusions about their condition, the MOEA said.
Updated : 2021-08-11 20:58 GMT+08:00

