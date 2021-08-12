American entertainer 'Dooley' gives tutorial on COVID quick test during Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An popular TV personality in Taiwan has created an instructional video on how to use a rapid COVID-19 test.

American entertainer and entrepreneur Matthew Candler, who goes by the stage name "Dooley" (杜力), on Tuesday (Aug. 10) uploaded a step-by-step guide for rapid antigen tests. Candler told Taiwan News that he had recently returned from the U.S., where he was fully vaccinated, and had shot the video as a public service as he neared the end of his quarantine late last month.

In the video, Candler stated that he was on the 10th day of his quarantine and pointed out that the Taiwanese government requires people undergoing quarantine to take a self-antigen rapid test between the 10th and 12th day after arrival. He said that the results must be sent to a Foreign Affairs Police Department representative, who checks in with foreign nationals undergoing quarantine on a daily basis.

When Candler first inspected the test kit, he quickly realized that it does not have any English language instructions, prompting him to create a video to explain the process to would-be foreign arrivals. He started off by listing the items found in the kit, including an aluminum package containing the test cartridge, test vial with solution and drip cap, sterile cotton swab, disposable ziplock bag, and user manual, which only comes in Chinese.



Candler inserting cotton swab in nostril. (YouTube, 杜力Dooley screenshot)

Process

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds Unpack test cartridge and place on flat surface Remove lid from test tube vial and place on hole on back of antigen test box Use tissue to clean out nasal passage Take cotton swab out of package Tilt head back 70 degrees, insert swab into back of nostril, and rotate swab five times Repeat process in other nostril Insert swab into vial with liquid and leave for no less than one minute Rotate swab while squeezing the bottom of vial Remove cotton swab and place in ziplock bag Screw drip cap onto the vial Place three to five drops from vial onto testing cartridge Wait 15 minutes Place original lid on test vial and reseal in ziplock bag View results of test on test cartridge Refer to instruction manual to determine whether result was postive, negative, or invalid Immediately report results to FAPDR



Candler wincing in pain after thoroughly swabbing both nostrils. (YouTube, 杜力Dooley screenshot)

Candler said that he will start serving as a host on the TV show “Lima Help” (Lima 幫幫忙) on Taiwan Indigenous Television (TITV). He said that the concept of the show is to "educate people on the stereotypes that exist in Taiwan" in an attempt to dispel them.

He said that he expects the show to premiere in mid-September and be broadcast on Thursdays and Fridays at 9 p.m.



Candler dripping contents of vial onto test cartridge. (YouTube, 杜力Dooley screenshot)



Test cartridge revealing negative result. (YouTube, 杜力Dooley screenshot)