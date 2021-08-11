Alexa
Additional automatic 30-day visa extension announced for foreigners in Taiwan

NIA signs off on 14th automatic 30-day extension for foreigners since July 17, 2020

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 18:00
(National Immigration Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given the continued severity of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (Aug. 11) announced an additional automatic extension for foreign nationals who entered Taiwan before, or on March 21, 2020 — if they haven’t’ overstayed their visas.

To slow international travel and put a brake on further outbreaks, the NIA announced the 14th automatic 30-day extension for foreigners. The NIA has already granted 13 automatic 30-day extensions since July 17, 2020.

The agency explained that future extension decisions will be made based on the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic. For detailed requirements and information about the extension policy, please consult the “Q&A” section of the announcement.
Updated : 2021-08-11 19:12 GMT+08:00

