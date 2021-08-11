Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

French newspaper Le Figaro describes Taiwan as a state for everybody but China

Beijing expels Lithuania's ambassador and recalls its own envoy over name of Taiwan representative office

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 17:50
Lithuania's parliament. 

Lithuania's parliament.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan may be viewed as a province by China, but it is a state for everybody else, the French newspaper Le Figaro wrote Tuesday (Aug. 10) in a report about Beijing’s decision to ask for the recall of the ambassador from Lithuania.

Relations between China and the Baltic state turned frosty after it became known that Taiwan’s new office in Vilnius would bear the name “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.” The eventual opening of the office in a European capital will be the first such occasion in 18 years, the French newspaper reported.

Le Figaro added that what really infuriated the Chinese was the de facto embassy would use the name “Taiwan” instead of the island’s capital, Taipei. Beijing also asked Lithuania to expel its ambassador, Diana Mickeviciene, from China, and withdrew its own ambassador to the country.

Le Figaro explained for its readers how Taiwan had its own currency, flag, armed forces, diplomacy and government, which was elected democratically. Lithuania and the European Union expressed regret about China's actions, saying that diplomatic relations with Beijing and developing relations with Taiwan through representative offices were not a zero-sum game.
Lithuania
Taiwan-Lithuania relations
Lithuania-China relations
ambassador's recall
Le Figaro
Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania

RELATED ARTICLES

China recalls ambassador from Lithuania over Taiwan office name
China recalls ambassador from Lithuania over Taiwan office name
2021/08/10 17:44
Lithuania set to open office in Taiwan by end of year
Lithuania set to open office in Taiwan by end of year
2021/08/07 20:11
Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation
Taiwan president thanks Lithuania for vaccine donation
2021/08/01 09:59
Lithuanian donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan
Lithuanian donation of 20,000 COVID vaccine doses arrives in Taiwan
2021/07/31 12:21
Vaccine doses donated by Lithuania on their way to Taiwan
Vaccine doses donated by Lithuania on their way to Taiwan
2021/07/28 20:15

Updated : 2021-08-11 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Taiwan's badminton win costs China in battle with US for most Olympic golds
Taiwan's badminton win costs China in battle with US for most Olympic golds