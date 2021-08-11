COVID case took Taipei MRT's green, red lines from Aug. 7-10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's health department on Wednesday (Aug. 11) announced the movements of two confirmed COVID-19 cases at restaurants and MRT lines between Aug. 7 and 10.

The health department released details related to the movements of case numbers 15,907 and 15,908. The former took the Taipei MRT's green and red lines through the heart of the city and shopped at a department store, while the latter dined at two eateries in Datong District.

From 5:24 p.m. to 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 7, case No. 15,907 visited the Far Eastern Taipei Baoqing Store on Baiqing Road in Zhongzheng District. On Aug. 9, from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m. and from 11:23 to 11:43 p.m., the case took the green line from Ximen Station to Zhongzheng Station, where they transferred to the red line and got off at Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station.

The next day, from 9:02 to 9:30 a.m., the potentially infectious person visited the Wanhua branch of the Bank of Taiwan on Guiyang Street, Section 2. Next, from 9:50 to 10:10 a.m., the passenger took the same MRT route as they had on Aug. 9, from Ximen Station to Taipei 101 Station.



Times, dates, and MRT stations visited by infected passenger. (Taipei City Government image)

On Aug. 7, case No. 15,908 was at Iminghsuan Restaurant (易明軒庭園餐廳) in Datong District from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The confirmed case then dined at the Chientu Shabu Shabu Restarant (錢都涮涮鍋) from 12:17 to 1:17 p.m. on Yanping Road, also in Datong District.

The health department reminds passengers who have been on MRT trains at the specified locations during those periods to wear a mask as much as possible and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease, such as fever, diarrhea, or an altered sense of smell.



Times, dates, and restaurants visited by infected passenger. (Taipei City Government image)