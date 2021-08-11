Alexa
90% of citizens in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese

64% of Taiwanese willing to go to war to defend nation

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 17:11
Taiwan New Constitution Foundation members holding signs which read "No China" and "Yes Taiwan." (Facebook, TNCF image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As tensions escalate between China and Taiwan, a new poll found that nearly 90% of respondents consider themselves Taiwanese, while only 8.7 percent think of themselves as Chinese.

The latest poll by the Taiwan New Constitution Foundation (台灣制憲基金會), which was released at a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 10), found that 89.9 percent of citizens consider themselves Taiwanese. In addition, it found that over 64% of Taiwanese are willing to go to war to defend the country.

The poll found that 67.9% consider themselves Taiwanese, 27.8% think of themselves as both Chinese and Taiwanese, and 1.8% opted for only Chinese. When given only one nationality to choose from, 89.9% chose Taiwanese.

Given the rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the poll revealed that 36% of respondents said they would definitely go to war to defend Taiwan, 28.3% said they probably would, 16.2% said they probably would not, 12.7% said they definitely would not, and 7.4% had no opinion. As for Taiwan's future political status, 38.9% were in favor of Taiwan declaring independence, 50.1% want to keep the status quo, and 4.7% wish to unite with China.

Hot on the heels of Taiwan's most successful Olympics ever, 65.1% of poll-takers said they refer to the country's team as "Taiwan," while only 27.6% used the term "Chinese Taipei." Over 82% stated that they regretted the fact that Taiwan participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" and could not fly the official national flag.

Following the Tokyo Games, 83.9% said they had a positive view of Japan, while 75.6% had a favorable opinion of the U.S., with nearly 90% supporting establishing diplomatic ties with the two countries. However, 70.3% had a negative view of China, with only 16.4% seeing the communist country in a positive light.
