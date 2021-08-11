Pet industry thriving in Taiwan despite COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stores that have closed due to COVID-19 are being replaced by pet businesses as Taiwan experiences a decade-long boom in the companion animals sector.

The number of pet businesses has grown exponentially from 3,734 in 2008 to 7,207 in 2020, while the market has doubled in value from NT$15.45 billion (US$552.8 million) to NT$30.98 billion during the same period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The thriving business reflects a trend of keeping an animal companion or furkid rather than raising a child, in an aging society marked by extremely low birth rates. Shopfronts small and large have appeared in downtown areas, with some filling recently vacated stores that have closed due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

A hot pot restaurant in Taipei’s Xinyi District, for example, was taken over in June by a pet shop that sells pet food, pet products, and grooming services, reported UDN, citing data from real estate transactions. A property for rent since last year at Shilin Night Market also found a new tenant in May when leasing fees dipped because of the local COVID surge.

According to a Council of Agriculture tally of Taiwan households and their furry animals for 2019, the latest figures available, the country had 1.54 million dogs and 763,000 cats. This means one out of four households has a canine or feline as a family member.