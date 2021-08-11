Taiwan-made Medigen COVID vaccinations will start on Aug. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday announced that inoculations of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC) will begin on Aug. 23.

At a press briefing on Friday (Aug. 6), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said reservations for the sixth round of vaccinations will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 and will include the Medigen vaccine. Chen said that inoculations of the Medigen vaccine will run from Aug. 23-29.

Chen said that registration of Medigen as a preferred shot on the vaccine registration platform that started on July 27 will close at 12 p.m. on Aug. 13. According to the CECC head, those who had chosen Medigen as one of their preferred vaccines can make reservations for vaccinations from 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 to 12 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The administration of the shots will take place from Aug. 23-29 and the number of vaccination sessions will be adjusted according to the vaccine supply schedule. Vaccinations will be provided to those who had listed a preference for Medigen and meet the criteria for inoculations in the sixth round.

Chen urged the public to complete their registration for vaccinations as soon as possible to ensure that they will have a chance to receive the shots. To register and make reservations for vaccination, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.