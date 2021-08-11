Alexa
Taiwanese man accused of assisted suicide after killing son with long-term illness

Son requested father to perform assisted suicide after facing possibility of feet amputation

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 15:54
Douliu Precinct of Yunlin County Police Bureau (Facebook, Douliu Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yunlin County man surnamed Chang (張) is accused of performing assisted suicide on his son by stabbing him to death on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

Douliu Precinct of Yunlin County Police Bureau said Tuesday that Chang’s 24-year-old son was unable to walk due to injuries he sustained from a traffic accident many years ago and had reportedly revealed his suicidal thoughts to his father multiple times due to declining health, CNA reported.

According to the precinct, the son had attempted suicide multiple times over the years. Even though he had survived all attempts, his health condition worsened.

Recently, the son faced the possibility of having both feet amputated after suffering from severe bedsores. The son, therefore, decided to ask his father to help him end his life, per CNA.

The father purchased a fruit knife on Monday and around 8 a.m. on Tuesday took his son to an industrial road two kilometers away from their home, where he ended his son's life. The father then called the police soon after.

When police arrived at the scene, they immediately sent the victim to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The father was brought into the local police station for questioning.

Police found the fruit knife and a letter written by the son at the scene, which said that he had lost the will to live due to prolonged illness and that since he lacked the ability to kill himself, he asked his father to do so. Police checked the handwriting and believe it was written by the son.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine his cause of death, per CNA.

After examining the son’s letter, the records of his multiple suicide attempts, and related evidence, prosecutors believe the father committed assisted suicide. According to Taiwan’s criminal code, assisted suicide is punishable by a prison sentence of one to seven years.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1995, 1980, or 1925 for help.

Yunlin County
Douliu Precinct
Yunlin County Police Bureau
assisted suicide

