Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to give away NT$1,000 coupon in addition to stimulus vouchers

Southern city hopes to capitalize on upcoming events including National Day fireworks

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 15:46
Pier-2 Art Center in Kaohsiung. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The port city of Kaohsiung will distribute a coupon equivalent to NT$1,000 (US$35.9) in cash to complement the Cabinet-proposed Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers as part of a drive to encourage spending.

While details are still being hammered out, Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) suggested on Wednesday (Aug. 11) the plan to gift residents extra coupons is intended to retain as much consumption in the city as possible, wrote CNA.

Last year, the city in southern Taiwan rolled out a range of deals to accompany the Triple Stimulus Vouchers, including raffles promising prizes of iPhones and certificates redeemable at night markets. The city seeks to emulate the success of the well-received program by putting more money in citizens’ pockets.

A core of the scheme will be to promote spending associated with several major events to take place in Kaohsiung. It is slated to host the Double Ten Day fireworks spectacle, a New Year’s Eve countdown bash, and the Taiwan Lantern Festival next year.

The initiative is expected to create NT$1 billion’s worth of business opportunities, according to the city government. The Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are likely to be doled out in September amid calls for the certificates to be valid through the Lunar New Year.
