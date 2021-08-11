Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car

Water works, torrential rain thought to be responsible for sinkhole

  166
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 15:45
Taichung woman;s car swallowed by road in Taichung's Dali District. (Taichung Police photo).

Taichung woman;s car swallowed by road in Taichung's Dali District. (Taichung Police photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following days of torrential rain, a woman driving through the Dali district on her way to the center of Taichung City suddenly saw the street collapse but stepped on the brakes too late, causing her car to fall into the hole, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 11).

The driver, surnamed Lin (林), 66, was taken to a hospital with injuries to the chest and left arm, but her life was not in danger, CNA reported.

Police at the Wufeng Precinct in Taichung set up a traffic diversion after having received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday that a car had fallen 1 meter into a hole on a main street in the city’s Dali District. City workers came to fill up the sinkhole.

The borough chief said the accident might have been the result of recent work on the underground water system in the area and of days of torrential rain in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lupit.
sinkhole
road accident
road collapse
Taichung City
Lupit
torrential rain

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan villagers cut off from world after bridge swept away amid torrential rain
South Taiwan villagers cut off from world after bridge swept away amid torrential rain
2021/08/09 21:20
Taiwan military deploys troops to Kaohsiung for post-flood cleanup
Taiwan military deploys troops to Kaohsiung for post-flood cleanup
2021/08/09 16:05
Taiwan localities still close schools, offices Sunday due to torrential rain
Taiwan localities still close schools, offices Sunday due to torrential rain
2021/08/07 20:43
Rain falls on Taiwan’s Father’s Day parade
Rain falls on Taiwan’s Father’s Day parade
2021/08/07 17:41
Landslide cuts off high-speed rail service in central Taiwan
Landslide cuts off high-speed rail service in central Taiwan
2021/08/07 13:21

Updated : 2021-08-11 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Republican report concludes COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab prior to Sept. 12, 2019
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Videos show Chinese authorities locking people inside their homes as Delta surges
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Taiwan's badminton win costs China in battle with US for most Olympic golds
Taiwan's badminton win costs China in battle with US for most Olympic golds