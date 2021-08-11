Taiwanese woman injured after road swallows her car

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following days of torrential rain, a woman driving through the Dali district on her way to the center of Taichung City suddenly saw the street collapse but stepped on the brakes too late, causing her car to fall into the hole, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 11).

The driver, surnamed Lin (林), 66, was taken to a hospital with injuries to the chest and left arm, but her life was not in danger, CNA reported.

Police at the Wufeng Precinct in Taichung set up a traffic diversion after having received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday that a car had fallen 1 meter into a hole on a main street in the city’s Dali District. City workers came to fill up the sinkhole.

The borough chief said the accident might have been the result of recent work on the underground water system in the area and of days of torrential rain in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Lupit.