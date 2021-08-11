Jane Goodall to establish Sustainability Academy in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World-renowned conservationist and Tang Prize Laureate Jane Goodall will establish the “Jane Goodall Sustainability Academy” in Taipei as part of the “Conservation Projects of Asia,” said the Tang Prize Foundation.

Goodall signed an agreement with the Tang Prize Foundation on Wednesday (Aug. 11) to launch the series of three projects funded by a Tang Prize grant of NT$10 million (US$ 360,000). Other projects include Project Monyet in West Malaysia and the Hope Project in India.

According to the Tang Prize Foundation, the Jane Goodall Sustainability Academy will be “Asia’s first experimental elementary school that focuses on conservation and sustainability issues.” Project Monyet will educate Malaysians about primates, while the Hope Project will promote nature awareness among the young in India.

Upon receipt of the Tang Prize in 2020, Goodall said that humans brought natural disasters and even pandemics on ourselves through disrespecting nature. The destruction of natural habitats forced different species to come into contact, leading to pathogens to transcend barriers between species and creating zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19.

She added that humans need to think of a new way to relate to nature. The educational nature of the Conservation Projects of Asia, which emphasizes lessons and workshops that engage young people, reflects Goodall’s beliefs in communication.

According to Goodall, communication is key to changing the mind of those who believe more in economic growth than in conservation. Not only would one need to connect with them, but one would also have to listen to their beliefs before trying to reach their hearts, she said.