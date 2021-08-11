Taiwan’s Asus rumored to be releasing ROG Phone 5s with Snapdragon 888 Plus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is reportedly planning to release a ROG Phone 5s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

The ROG Phone 5s — in addition to the Snapdragon 888 Plus system on chip (SoC) — will also come with either 16 GB or 18 GB of RAM depending on the model, according to a leak from Twitter. Asus is also rumored to be offering 256 GB or 512 GB of storage for the new device.

Similar to the ROG Phone 5, the updated gaming phone should come with a 6,000 mAh battery capacity, in addition to a 65-watt fast charger. As for the screen, Asus looks to be keeping the 144 Hz OLED display used for the ROG Phone 5 as well.

According to the leak, Asus is expected to announce its new gaming phone on Aug. 16. This could be the device that the company was referring to on Aug. 2, when it said that a new phone would be unveiled on Aug. 16.

Asus released the ROG Phone 5 in March this year and during Q2 was able to capture 90% of the market for mobile gaming devices in Taiwan.