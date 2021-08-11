Taiwan reports 12 local COVID cases, 2 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Aug. 11) reported 12 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the three reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 16 new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, including four imported infections and 12 local ones. He also announced two deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 816.

Local cases

The 12 latest local cases included nine men and three women between the ages of 10 and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from Aug. 2-10. As for the distribution of these cases, six were in New Taipei City, four in Taipei City, and two in Keelung City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that seven are from known sources, three are from unknown sources, and two are under investigation. An inquiry is ongoing to clarify the source of the infection.

COVID deaths

Regarding the two deaths reported on Wednesday, case No. 6,581 is a man in his 70s with a history of chronic illnesses. He began to experience fever and general fatigue on May 21 and was diagnosed on May 27. He was later released from isolation on June 19 and died on July 8.

Case No. 13,510 is a man in his 90s with a history of chronic disease and contact with a confirmed case. He developed a fever and fatigue on June 14, sought medical treatment on June 15, was diagnosed on June 17, and died on July 10.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,591 cases announced between May 11 and Aug. 9, 13,111, or 89.9%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the four imported cases reported on Wednesday are all men between the ages of 20 and 60 who entered the country between July 28 and Aug. 9. They arrived in Taiwan from the Netherlands (case No. 15,912), Indonesia (case No. 15,913), and the U.K. (case Nos. 15,921 and 15922).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 2,268,145 COVID tests, with 2,251,025 coming back negative. Out of the 15,814 confirmed cases, 1,303 were imported, 14,458 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 108 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 816 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 808 deaths from local infections, 401 were in New Taipei; 311 in Taipei; 28 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 12 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The eight other deaths were imported cases.