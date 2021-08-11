Alexa
South Korea sees Taiwan Strait as national security concern

Taiwan scholar says South Korea will stand up to China to safeguard regional stability

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 14:28
Amphibious landing training during Talisman Sabre (Australia Army photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea will begin standing up against Beijing in the future as its perception of China deteriorates, a report published by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) has said.

In the paper titled “South Korea’s rising concern over Taiwan reflected in ‘Talisman Sabre 2021’ exercise and U.S.-Japan-ROK vice foreign ministerial meeting,” INDSR scholar Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥) says that South Korea’s position on the Taiwan Strait situation is evident by its participation in recent military drills.

He said that in mid-July, South Korea sent troops to partake in the multinational Talisman Sabre 2021 military exercise in Australia. The exercise was seen as an affirmation by participating countries of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Wang said.

The scholar said South Korea’s participation in the military maneuvers is a message to Beijing that if it undermines regional stability, including in the Taiwan Strait, Seoul may oppose China’s actions and respond accordingly.

Wang added that South Korea and the U.S. will hold a large-scale military drill from Aug. 16-26, which he suggests is a follow up to the joint statement the two nations issued in May regarding the strait. At that time, people suspected that South Korean President Moon Jae-in was forced by President Biden to make the announcement. However, Seoul’s recent actions prove that its resolve to safeguard regional stability is sincere, he said.

The scholar also mentioned that the South Korean public’s perception of China has deteriorated in recent years. This is partially due to the South Korean media, which has previously said that "something occurring in the Taiwan Strait may lead to something on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

Wang said if South Koreans continue to regard China as a regional threat, they will support the government in defending the nation’s security interests.
