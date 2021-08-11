Alexa
Taiwan to expand COVID stimulus vouchers to cover food delivery platforms

Timing of NT$5,000 vouchers still to be decided

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 14:25
The Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers will also be used to purchase food via delivery platforms. 

The Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers will also be used to purchase food via delivery platforms.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government's plan to issue “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” to boost consumption in the COVID-19 era will be expanded to include food delivery platforms, reports said Wednesday (Aug. 11).

A precise timeline for launching the vouchers has not been announced yet, while some politicians from the opposition and ruling parties want the government to hand out cash instead of checks. Each person is likely to receive NT$5,000 (US$180) worth of vouchers, as opposed to the NT$3,000 in last year’s “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” project.

Initial plans to allow consumers to spend the vouchers only in stores and at market stalls but not for online purchases, fines and taxes have been altered, CNA reported Wednesday. Because ordering food from online delivery platforms also helps small restaurants and food businesses, the government changed its mind and decided to include them in the voucher program, the report said.

During the COVID pandemic, ordering food via delivery platforms surged in popularity as people avoided crowds at restaurants and night markets, and later were kept home due to the ban on indoor dining from May to late July.

As in last year’s programs, residents will receive the NT$5,000 worth of vouchers by paying NT$1,000, though an estimated 1.09 million vulnerable people will first receive NT$1,000 each directly into their bank account to pay for the vouchers.

The paper versions will be available at post offices and can be ordered at convenience stores, while digital versions can be linked to credit cards, Mass Rapid Transit EasyCards, and other digital payment options.

Water and electricity rates, fines, taxes, labor, and health insurance fees will remain outside the program’s scope, as they did last year. However, how extensive the inclusion of online platforms will be is still undecided, as is the launch date. Both issues will be discussed at a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday.
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers
stimulus vouchers
food delivery
food delivery service
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-08-11 15:32 GMT+08:00

