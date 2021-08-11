Taiwan’s EVA Air rolls out optimized online check-in

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers flying with EVA Air and its sister airline UNI Air for international routes will be able to check-in online right after booking tickets starting Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Traditionally, passengers cannot check-in at airports until 48 hours prior to their departure time. The measure is touted as providing people with an improved travel experience while boosting operational efficiency for airports, according to the company, one of the two major airlines in Taiwan.

The service works by having travelers access the automatic check-in feature via EVA Air’s official website or mobile application and fill in all the required information for the scheduled flights. Individuals will be asked to click an auto-sent link 48 hours before their departure, when they file their health status and receive an e-boarding pass.

However, those flying with infants, traveling in groups, or with other special needs, are still required to check-in at the counter.

To encourage the use of the service, those opting for the new online check-in will get a host of preferential offers from hotel accommodation to travel packages by the company’s affiliated businesses and partners. The promotion ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

The carrier has been making effort to streamline its services and cut the hassle for passengers. Last year, it introduced a facial recognition service that facilitated a faster boarding process.

Recently, it joined hands with platforms such as Affinidi and AOKpass in a trial run for the implementation of a contactless e-health passport system. This offers passengers a fast-tracked service and reduces contact in the post-pandemic era.