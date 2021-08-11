MEXC Joins The Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Ogem-Vak Foundation to Curb Wildfires in Turkey

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 August 2021 - MEXC Global is again initiating its social responsibility efforts to the community, extending its help to curb the recent wildfire incidents in Turkey. The exchange platform's charity task force seeks to assist the Turkish forest fire situation during this disastrous time.

In July 2021, 60+ fires spread across 21 Turkish cities. Several areas, such as Manisa, Muğla, Adana, and Kayseri, continue to experience disastrous moments. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, about 160K hectares of land have been affected by the raging wildfires. The fire calamities continue to pile up as the country's local authorities execute evacuation strategies for its citizens.

MEXC is on the frontline to support the wildfire survivors and yet again donating a substantial amount, this time through the Turkish Philanthropy Fund and the Ogem-Vak Foundation.

MEXC Joins Hands with The Turkish Philanthropy Funds

The Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF) operates as a trusted foundation that caters to the needs of Turkish and American communities. The foundation is constantly working to maximize the impact of its giving while maintaining transparency and minimal overhead. TPF plans on raising $250,000 in its Turkey 2021 Wildfire Relief Fund campaign.

TPF will partner with organizations like MEXC to send donations to places with an urgent need for funds. Essentially, survivors will be aided with food, shelter, fuel, clean water, and medicine. In addition, every donor, including MEXC Global, will receive a detailed report highlighting how the funds were used.

Ogem-Vak Foundation

Ogem-Vak Foundation is another entity trying to assist with the devastating wildfire in Turkey. It recognizes that forests provide various benefits, including air purification, wood, oxygen circulation, biodiversity, habitat, and nutrient cycling, which is why the foundation concentrates its afforestation operations in forest fire-affected areas. MEXC plans to donate several saplings to the Ogem-Vak Foundation to boost afforestation efforts in the Muğla region.





A Highlight on MEXC's Social Responsibility





MEXC Global is an exchange that provides cryptocurrency trading services and works towards helping countries fight against calamities. The exchange has a history of giving back to society, having aided India during the Covid-19 crisis.





Furthermore, the exchange extended its resources to assist inhabitants of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, by supplying food and clothing to flood victims in the province. Thus, MEXC is a top-notch exchange service provider and cares deeply about global prosperity.





