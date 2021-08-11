Michelin announces 2021 Taipei and Taichung Bib Gourmand winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelin on Wednesday (Aug. 10) announced 91 winners in Taipei and Taichung for its 2021 Bib Gourmand awards .

Michelin's prestigious award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. This year's list includes 58 eateries in Taipei and 33 in Taichung, representing 17 styles and cuisines.

In creating the list, the Michelin inspectors sought "value-for-money food" and the criteria set was a "high-quality three-course meal" for the price of less than NT$1,000 (US$35). The listings include 19 new restaurants, with six in Taipei and 13 in Taichung.



Dish from Jin Shang Hsuang. (guide.michelin.com photo)

Taipei

Of the six newly-listed restaurants in Taipei, three serve traditional Taiwanese fare, namely: Inn’s+ (隱食家), Jin Shang Hsuang (金賞軒), and Sung Chu Yuan (松竹園). For Inn’s+, Michelin recommended the deep-fried homemade baby oyster rolls, braised pork feet with peanuts, and fried rice noodles as "must-try dishes."



Fried hard-boiled eggs tossed with chili served at Talking Heads. (guide.michelin.com photo)

At Jin Shang Hsuang, the guide suggested the stir-fried beef with coriander and three-cup braised chicken. Sung Chu Yuan has its own free-range chickens and is said to be well-known for its wild vegetables such as betel flowers, Madeira vine, and Okinawa spinach.

The other three newly-selected restaurants include Sate House (磐石坊), which serves Indonesian cuisine, such as beef rendang, satay, ayam goreng Kalasan, and tempeh. Shiang Dih Regimen Cuisine (湘帝御膳食堂) is located on old Taipei's Dihua Street and features herbal tonics and double-boiled soups, while Talking Heads (巷子龍家常菜) focuses on Hunan and Jiangzhe dishes, such as fried hard-boiled eggs tossed with chili and Wuxi-style pork ribs.



2021 Bib Gourmand selections in Taipei. (Facebook, Michelin Guide image)

Taichung

Among the top of the list of 13, four featured traditional Taiwanese dishes, including Gulu Gulu (咕嚕咕嚕原住民音樂餐廳), Luo Jia Food (羅家古早味), Master of Mushroom (菇神), and Moon Pavilion (醉月樓). Gulu Gulu stands out because it is the only restaurant showcasing food from the indigenous Paiwan tribe on the list, with chargrilled delicacies such as spring chicken, maqaw sausage and avay, which is a type of steamed millet dumpling that has a pork filling and is wrapped in leaves.



Dish served at Luo Jia Food. (guide.michelin.com photo)

The list has also added three eateries that feature light meals: Cheng Ming Tung Braised Pork Rice (陳明統爌肉飯), Fresh Fish Stock (鮮魚鱻), and Taichung Meatball (台中肉員). Cheng Ming Tung Braised Pork Rice gets its namesake from its braised pork rice in earthenware pots, Fresh Fish Stock specializes in milkfish dishes, and Taichung Meatball has a simple menu of just meatballs, fish ball soup, and glass noodle soup.

Four new eateries added to the list this year are "classic noodle establishments," including Ke Kou Beef Noodles (可口牛肉麵), Mu Gong Noodles (木公麥面), and The Toas (饕之鄉). As for the other three new selections, House of Dawn (曙光居) is a vegetarian restaurant, Küisine (好菜) is a mix of Taiwanese dishes and Southeast Asian and Japanese delicacies, and Niou Jia Juang (牛稼莊) serves traditional Hakka cuisine.



Dish served at Taichung Meatball. (guide.michelin.com photo)



Beef noodle soup seen at Ke Kou Beef Noodles. (guide.michelin.com photo)



2021 Bib Gourmand selections in Taichung. (Facebook, Michelin Guide image)