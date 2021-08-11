Alexa
New EasyCard features popular Taiwan instant noodles

Wei Lih Men 3D EasyCard can be pre-ordered at 4 major convenient stores

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 13:12
EasyCard Corporation launches new 3D EasyCard featuring popular instant noodles. (EasyCard Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's EasyCard Corporation has launched a new MRT EasyCard that looks exactly like the nation's popular instant noodle Wei Lih Jah Jan Mien (維力麵炸醬麵).

The corporation has previously launched many creative 3D cards such as one resembling a Taiwan Beer bottle, one in the shape of a Super Supau can, and one featuring the food brand TKK Fried Chicken's popular Kwa Kwa Bao.

Taiwan Beer bottle 3D EasyCard. (EasyCard Corporation photo)

During Taiwan's Ghost Month, which began on Aug. 8, companies or individuals will usually host a feast for the hungry spirits and Wei Lih Men has been a popular choice for more than 40 years. The instant noodle brand has also launched a vegan product that is just as popular.

The 3D noodle package Easy Card can be pre-ordered at four convenient stores: 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, and OK-Mart. Each unit is priced at NT$250 (USD$8) with limited editions available.

Wei Lih Men 3D EasyCard. (EasyCard Corporation photo)
convenient store
Easy Card
Wei Lih Men
instant noodles

