Hot air balloon goes down in flames at festival in east Taiwan

Festival organizers say incident marked first time in decade balloon had caught fire

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 13:14
"Skyrim Red" crashes and burns in Taitung on Tuesday, Aug. 10. (Photo provided to CNA by onlooker)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A balloon made a crash landing at Taitung’s annual hot air balloon festival after it caught alight in the early evening hours on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

The accident, the first of its kind in Taiwan in 10 years, fortunately did not cause any casualties, according to a CNA report.

The flight officer had done an inspection of atmospheric conditions in the afternoon and judged them to be suitable for flying, Taitung County Tourism Department Director Yu Ming-hsun (余明勳) said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Yet when it came time for the pilot to get into the basket and launch the balloon, named “Skyrim Red,” a strong headwind suddenly blew, he says. The ground staff held firm to ropes in an effort to maintain control over the aerostat, but they could not stop it from being blown off course and heading toward the nearby woods.

It then caught ablaze as it crashed into the treetops, with parts of the balloon’s envelope going up in smoke, Yu added. Festival goers cried out in alarm when they saw what was happening and rushed over to help put out the fire and rescue the pilot, who made a quick escape from the burning crash site.

Yu said the momentary gust was very strong and likely caused by the rare phenomenon of an air flow from the tail of a distant typhoon. The incident has been reported to Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration, but as no one was injured, it is not being considered a flight safety incident.
