Taiwan’s TSMC reports revenue down in July compared to previous month

Revenue for July came in at US$4.47 billion, a 17.5% increase from a year earlier

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 12:24
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that its July revenue was down 16.1% compared to June.

Revenue for the month of July came in at NT$124.56 billion (US$4.47 billion), representing a 17.5% increase from a year prior, according to the company.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said cumulative revenue for the year stands at NT$859.11 billion so far. This represents an 18.1% increase compared to the same point in 2020.

According to DigiTimes, TSMC expects revenue in the third quarter of 2021 to come in between US$14.6 billion and US$14.9 billion. The Taiwanese company has revised its revenue growth for this year to upwards of 20% in response to forecasts that the foundry segment and overall semiconductor market (not including memory) are anticipated to grow by 17% and 20%, respectively.
