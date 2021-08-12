Surge of China's Xiaomi past Apple worries Taiwanese suppliers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's Xiaomi surpassed Apple in the second quarter to become the second-largest smartphone vendor, muscling for market share, according to Canalys statistics.

Even though the surge will likely benefit some suppliers in Taiwan, Xiaomi's invasion of the market is cause for concern for others. As of last year, the country was home to 51 Apple suppliers but no more than five suppliers for Xiaomi, EET Taiwan reported.

Xiaomi on Tuesday (Aug. 10) introduced its new series of devices, including a smartphone, the Mi Mix 4, and the Xiaomi Pad 5. The Mi Mix 4 features an under-display camera, "the latest CUP (Camera Under Panel) technology," according to the company.

Xiaomi, whose strategy centers on its low prices, has become a formidable competitor. Xiaomi's products are cheaper than those of Samsung and Apple by 40% and 75%, respectively, resulting in the Chinese company's substantial market expansion.



Xiaomi has become world's second-largest smartphone maker. (Taiwan News, Wendy Wu image)

Xiaomi is growing not only domestically but also internationally, observed Canalys research manager Ben Stanton. Based on overall smartphone shipments, Xiaomi sales have tripled in Latin America since March of this year, with a 150% increase in Africa and a 50% rise in Western Europe, handing the company 17% of the global market.

With an annual growth rate of 83%, Xiaomi ranked second in phone sales in the second quarter, while Samsung and Apple ranked first and third, respectively, according to Canalys.

Since its birth in 2010, Xiaomi reached the world's No. 3 spot in 2014, founder and CEO Lei jun (雷軍) pointed out. The company would take just 5 to 10 years to make it to the top, Lei predicted during the 2014 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen.