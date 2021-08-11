Taiwan foreign ministry welcomes US-Japan meeting on regional issues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Aug. 10) said it welcomed the recent meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese National Security Director Takeo Akiba in Washington D.C., saying Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the U.S., Japan, and other like-minded countries on maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken had met with Takeo on Monday to discuss regional security issues. The two diplomats said that keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open is a primary goal of the U.S.-Japan alliance, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

They said safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is of the utmost importance, adding that Washington and Tokyo reject any unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East China Sea and any activity that "undermines, destabilizes, or threatens the rules-based international order."

The two diplomats also said their countries will “maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law” in the South China Sea and elsewhere. Additionally, they identified the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as a major challenge of the 21st century.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that since Taiwan is part of the first island chain, it has always played a key role in regional stability and prosperity, CNA reported. She added that the Biden administration has steadily demonstrated strong support for the East Asian nation as well as its commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The spokesperson pointed out that Japan under the Abe and current Suga administrations has been extremely friendly to Taiwan. It has supported Taiwan's participation in international organizations, and many high-level Japanese government officials realize the importance of ensuring its neighbor's security, she said, per CNA.

Ou stated that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the U.S., Japan, and other partners to uphold democracy, shared values, and a rules-based international order.