Taiwan backs Lithuania's 'resolute will' in standing up to China

Lithuanian MP says Baltic country 'NOT sorry' for opening Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius

  222
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/11 11:22
Light display on Taipei 101 depicts flags of Taiwan and Lithuania shaking hands. 

Light display on Taipei 101 depicts flags of Taiwan and Lithuania shaking hands.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to China's withdrawal of its ambassador to Lithuania over the establishment of reciprocal diplomatic offices in that country and Taiwan, Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) lauded the Baltic nation for its "resolute will" in standing up to Beijing.

On July 20, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that Taiwan and Lithuania will open reciprocal representative offices, with the Taiwanese branch bearing the name “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania." In response, China’s Foreign Ministry stated Tuesday (Aug. 10) that it is recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, vowing that it would not allow the “red line of safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity” to be crossed.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that evening that her country admires Lithuania's "resolute will" to defend its national dignity and freedom. Ou said Lithuania is a "friendly partner that has similar values" and that the two will continue to strengthen exchanges on the basis of universal values such as democracy, freedom, and human rights.

Ou said the main purpose of the two nations' representative offices is to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of economics, trade, science and technology, education, and culture. She added that through the new offices, Taiwan hopes to "strengthen friendship between" and "contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the international community."

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry that day said that it regretted China's decision to recall its ambassador and the suggestion that Vilnius pull its ambassador from Beijing. The ministry then reiterated that its actions are in line with the "one-China" principle and that Lithuania is "determined to pursue mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan like many other countries in the European Union and the rest of the world do."

Lithuanian MP Dovile Sakaliene took to Twitter to say that the timing of Beijing's announcement was an "interesting moment," as it coincided with an extraordinary parliamentary session to address a sudden surge of illegal migrants at Lithuania's borders, allegedly released by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko. She then added that her country is "NOT sorry" for its decision to give the green light to a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius.
Updated : 2021-08-11 12:22 GMT+08:00

