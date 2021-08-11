SUNeVision Collaborates with Tencent Cloud to Extend Cloud Connectivity in Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 August 2021 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision"; SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, today announces a new strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud to further expand both parties' presence and connectivity in Asia. Tencent Cloud is now available on SUNeVision MEGA Campus to address its fast-growing customer demand.





As part of Tencent Cloud's strategic deployment in Asia, this addition will be its third data centre (availability zone) in Hong Kong:

Expanding presence in Hong Kong: The launch of the third availability zone in Hong Kong is part of Tencent Cloud's strategy to rapidly and efficiently expand its cloud infrastructure and international portfolio. The addition of availability zone on SUNeVision MEGA Campus would further support Tencent Cloud to scale up its infrastructure-building capabilities to enhance its rich array of global services.

Advancing customers' hybrid cloud strategy: SUNeVision provides customers with direct connectivity to Tencent Cloud on MEGA Campus, a highly connected data centre campus with global top ten connectivity, without going through the public internet. This new availability zone in Hong Kong will enable Tencent Cloud to be closer to its customers in the region in order to reduce access delays to data and applications.

Strengthening connection across regions: With 9 out of 11 City Points of Presences (PoPs) of major submarine cables located on SUNeVision MEGA-i, Asia's number one connectivity hub, this collaboration will further enhance Tencent Cloud's unparalleled connectivity for cross region data transfer. With Hong Kong as a springboard to the rest of mainland, customers across different industries, in particular finance, retail, content providers, OTT players and gaming companies, can leverage MEGA-i as the gateway to reach the mainland and Southeast Asia markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia etc.

In addition to a massive presence in the mainland and in-depth knowledge of the market, Tencent Cloud also has extensive global footprints operating 67 availability zones spread across 27 regions. Tencent Cloud is an ideal subject matter expert who can help Hong Kong, mainland and overseas businesses to expand globally.

Leveraging the Weixin's ability to reach and connect with users: Weixin continues to grow its presence in the mainland, Hong Kong and Asia, including Weixin Pay and WeChat Pay HK, Mini Program, Official Account and more. As Weixin plays a key role in achieving digital success, the collaboration will also benefit from Weixin's ability to reach and connect with users, particularly for finance and retail industries.





Quotes

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer, SUNeVision:

"We are excited to strategically collaborate with Tencent Cloud to accelerate digitalisation in Asia. This collaboration will enrich our robust cloud ecosystem on MEGA Campus to help customers in China to go global and vice versa, cementing Hong Kong's leading position as Asia's connectivity hub. We look forward to providing more unique offerings to joint customers."

Norman Tam, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International:

"The third availability zone of Tencent Cloud on SUNeVision MEGA Campus will strengthen our cloud infrastructure in the region. Leveraging the Asia-leading connectivity and world-class facility of SUNeVision, we enjoy a scalable platform and unparalleled connectivity to expand internationally. Combined with our strong infrastructure in China and worldwide, as well as our comprehensive suite of cloud solutions applicable to different industries, this collaboration will allow us to further empower our customers to enter the China market and expand to the international market strategically."

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with global top 10 connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, the mainland and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Two and MEGA Plus. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through high-performance dedicated fibres and more than 14,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to the mainland.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.sunevision.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sunevision-holdings-ltd.





About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.









#SUNeVision #TencentCloud