Malaysia's e-signature market is projected to grow, and Signitory will play a role in this new e-business revolution

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 11 August 2021 - With the advancement of technology, Malaysia is increasingly becoming a digital economy. Malaysia is a developing Asian economy that aspires to expand in a technology-driven and high-tech production-based pattern. With in-person interactions on the wane since the Covid-19 pandemic began, e-signature systems like Signitory will have an advantage in a wide environment of digital services.

Introducing e-signature to your businesses

The pandemic has hastened the use of e-signature and process automation solutions by many organisations in order to continue to connect with their customers during lockdowns. Electronic and digital signatures are a clever approach to optimise your company operations, especially when face-to-face meetings are not practicable or viable.

While organisations consider and use e-signature providers such as Signitory as part of their operations, digital transformation is also taking place in the background. With Signitory helping organisations' signing procedures, it not only helps to maintain their companies operating smoothly, but it also enhances them in the long run.

E-signature provides contract validity and enforceability.

In Malaysia, the Electronic Commerce Act 2006 (ECA) presumes that contracts concluded with e-signatures are as legitimate as those signed in ink (except for specific exclusions). To begin, it should be noted that a contract does not have to be in writing in order to be lawful and enforceable under Malaysian contract law.

In conclusion, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the way the world thinks and operates. The transition to electronic contracting was always going to happen, but the pandemic just hastened it.

Signitory, the simplest way to securely, remotely, discreetly, and legally sign documents, has officially launched the e-signature platform online, and it is also downloadable on the Google Play Store. What's more, it is FREE to use, completely compliant and underpinned by world-class Blockchain technology, thanks to its Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification functions.





Signitory is currently offering a new Zero-cost Free Plan.

Signitory with Blockchain-enhanced features

About Signitory:

In 2020, Kee Choy Lai and Carlo Chung established Signitory to create a more comprehensive experience with e-signing by infusing their system with blockchain. Signitory's ultimate goal is to improve people's quality of life by increasing the efficiency and coordination in their businesses, resulting in deals and documents being signed faster, easier and totally secured. Signitory is going for Equity Crowdfunding on one of the licensed ECF operator platform by Securities Commission Malaysia. Kindly contact us for more information.





