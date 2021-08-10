Alexa
Taiwan’s Jiaming Lake filled with water for first time in 2 years

Forest district office has announced immediate reopening of Jiaming Lake

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 18:10
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After days of rainfall, water has finally filled up Jiaming Lake, which reopened to visitors on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

Taitung Forest District Office employee Ni Chih-tang (倪智堂) was pleased to see Jiaming Lake filled with water. “Jiaming Lake hasn’t been so full for two years,” he said.

Rain began to fall in the mountainous locale on July 30 and continued for many days.

A year ago, the area around the lake began to experience drought. Jiaming Lake became “thin,” with its water level reaching only 70% at the peak, according to Ni.

The lake was only half full in May of this year, improving slightly in July, Ni said. He added that this time it took 10 continuous days of rainfall to fill up the lake.

Following the Forestry Bureau’s announcement that all mountain cabins with wide beds for multiple people will remain closed (though the campsites are reopened), the forest district office announced the immediate reopening of Jiaming Lake National Trail on Tuesday.

The forest district office allows 40 people daily on the trail as day hikers, but they have to apply during office hours at least one day before their trips. For overnight hikers, they have to apply for the four camps at the Jiaming Lake Campsite, since the Siangyang Mountain Cabins and Jiaming Lake Cabins remain closed.

The district forest office added that except for family members, a tent is limited to one person.

Another trail to Jiaming Lake via Mt. Jiemaosi remains closed by the local authorities of Lidao Village in Taitung County’s Haiduan Township.

(嘉明湖熊出沒企業社 photo)

(Taitung Forest District Office photo)
Updated : 2021-08-10 23:23 GMT+08:00

