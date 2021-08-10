Alexa
Taiwan athlete faces obstacle to entering Cypress for free diving championship

Taiwan not country of origin option on Cypress’ immigration form

By Sarah Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 18:30
Deputy Director-General of European Affairs Chen Yung-shao (YouTube, MOFA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese athlete planning on competing in the AIDA Depth World Championship has discovered that host country Cypress neither lists Taiwan as a country of origin on its Flight Pass nor recognizes Taiwan-issued proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pointed out at its press conference Tuesday (Aug. 10) that Cypress lists Taiwan as an “orange category” country. This means its athletes may enter Cypress with a negative PCR test result issued within 72 hours, and they do not have to quarantine upon entry.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) addressed the issue during the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying it does not primarily concern proof of vaccination, also known as the "yellow card."

As Taiwan does not have a representative office in Cypress, the Representative Office of Taipei in Greece is in charge of handling matters relating to Cypress. MOFA has twice contacted the office regarding the absence of Taiwan on Cypress’ Flight Pass application page.

The Taiwanese office in Greece has repeatedly contacted Cypress governmental offices and the host of the competition in an effort to fix the issue. Communications are still currently ongoing, according to UDN.
