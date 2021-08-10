Alexa
Taiwan marks 40 years of diplomatic relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Foreign Minister Wu says bilateral relations will continue to grow in years to come

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 17:37
Flyer commemorating 40 years of Taiwan-Saint Vincent and the Grenadines relations. (Facebook, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) recorded a video message in which he said the two countries cooperated extensively in many areas over the past 40 decades and that bilateral ties would continue to deepen.

Wu said the two countries have worked together in agriculture, public health, science and technology, education, and infrastructure, which demonstrates the profound friendship between Taipei and Kingstown. He added that in the aftermath of the La Soufrière volcano eruption in April, Taiwan remained by the Caribbean nation’s side, sending a reconstruction team to help with emergency relief efforts.

He added that he is confident “through joint efforts, our friendship will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that the Taiwan Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is holding a commemorative video exhibition in Kingstown from Aug. 9-16, featuring a collection of 100 precious historic antiques and photos. It also showcases the fruitful results of mutual high-level visits, bilateral technical cooperation, scholarship programs, and talent exchanges, MOFA said.

During the opening ceremony, Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ho Chen-huan (何震寰) read a letter by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and Minister Wu’s video was shown as well.

The ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Taiwan, Andrea Bowman, said that a series of videos will be released on official social media pages from Aug. 8-15 to mark the occasion and to celebrate the second anniversary of the opening of its Taipei embassy.
