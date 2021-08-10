Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Christie's announces first NFT auction in Asia

Christie’s Hong Kong hopes to reach new audience

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 21:16
Christie's Hong Kong will launch a landmark NFT sale in Asia in September. (Christie's image)

Christie's Hong Kong will launch a landmark NFT sale in Asia in September. (Christie's image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Christie's Hong Kong will next month be presenting the first non-fungible token (NFT) auction in Asia.

The upcoming crypto art auction titled “No Time Like Present” will feature a group of exceptionally rare NFTs launched by Larva Labs, such as “CryptoPunks,” as well as Yuga Labs' “Bored Ape Yacht Club.” NFTs are stored on blockchain and can be traded, since the digital ledger certifies their ownership.

Founded by technologists Matt Hall and John Watkinson, Larva Labs is famous for its large-scale, blockchain art projects. "CryptoPunks," the duo's signature creation, is 10,000 units of 24x24 pixel heads created with an algorithm.

Christie's announces first NFT auction in Asia
"CryptoPunks" (Christie's image)

Nine selected punks from the artwork were auctioned off as a pack at the price of US$16.9 million (NT$470 million) in May at Christie's New York. The nine punks had been expected to sell for US$7 million.

A landmark NFT auction occurred earlier this year in March, when digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, had his work “Everydays” sell at Christie’s for US$69 million, setting the record for the most expensive work sold online.

Following the proven success of NFT auctions elsewhere, Christie's Hong Kong has announced the first NFT auction in Asia, for which it hopes to attract a young audience.

Other highlights of the auction will include Larva Labs' latest creation "Meebits" as well as Yuga Labs' "Bored Ape Yacht Club," with 20,000 and 10,000 units to be auctioned, respectively. Additionally, the auction will mark the first time the two pieces will be offered outside of any NFT trading platform.

Christie's announces first NFT auction in Asia
"Meebits" by Larva Labs (Christie's image)

Christie's announces first NFT auction in Asia
"Bored Ape Yacht Club" by Yuga Labs (Christie's image)

Laura Shao, a Christie's associated specialist, praised the Larva Labs team for the 3D figure “Meebits,” which she said shows the team’s ambition of pushing boundaries when turning graphic works into sculpture.

Jacky Ho, Christie’s vice president and head of evening sales, said the auction house is serving as a center between physical and crypto art and that virtual currencies and NFTs will change the art and the business, though she said it’s soon to tell how, despite COVID speeding the process up.

The Ethereum-friendly sale will be open for bidding from Sept. 17-28. For more information, please visit the website.
Larva Labs
Yuga Labs
CryptoPunks
UK
punk
pixel
NFT
digital art
Christie's
Beeple
Meebits
Ethereum
blockchain
crypto art
auction
online
Bored Ape Yacht Club

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
Taiwan Excellence launches online singing competition in the Philippines
2021/08/06 19:53
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
Bands from 40 countries sign up for Taiwan's LUCfest
2021/08/06 16:28
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
Chinese embassy in UK furious over BBC’s Taiwan Olympics reporting
2021/08/04 14:17
Cloud Gate Dance Studios starts online dance class craze
Cloud Gate Dance Studios starts online dance class craze
2021/07/24 16:28
Experts agree EU, ASEAN should seek closer ties with Taiwan
Experts agree EU, ASEAN should seek closer ties with Taiwan
2021/07/24 11:45

Updated : 2021-08-10 21:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
5 clothing taboos to avoid this Ghost Month in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?