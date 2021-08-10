Alexa
Taiwan reservoirs discharge water after heavy rains

Nanhua, Wushantou, Jenitan, and Second Baoshan all at 100% capacity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 17:55
Tsengwen Reservoir discharging water. 

Tsengwen Reservoir discharging water.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent torrential rains brought by a tropical depression have filled many of Taiwan’s major reservoirs to the point that 10 of them had to discharge water.

The heavy downpours over the weekend required the Water Resources Agency (WRA) to let out water from 10 reservoirs around the country, including Shimen, Mingde, Liyutan, Shigang, Wushe, Deyuanbi, Wushantou, Tsengwen, Nanhua, and Jingmian, according to CNA.

Four of the country’s main reservoirs are currently at 100% capacity, including Nanhua, Wushantou, Jenitan, and Second Baoshan, according to WRA data. Meanwhile, Tsengwen Reservoir in Chiayi County was at 96.4% capacity, while Te-Chi Reservoir in Taichung was at 83.51%.

Data from the agency also shows the Mingde Reservoir in Miaoli County at 93.43%, while Taoyuan's Shimen Reservoir has filled to 95.07% capacity. To the north, Feitsui Reservoir in New Taipei has reached 90.86% capacity.
