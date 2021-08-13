Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Taiwan

Following a slogan competition among Vincentians, "Friendship, Freedom, Prosperity" has emerged as the winning entry and is being used to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

On Sunday (Aug. 15), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan will celebrate 40 years of continuous bilateral relations. The communique that established this relationship was signed in Taipei on Aug. 15, 1981, by the then-Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Right Honorable Robert Milton Cato, and former Taiwan Premier H.E. Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿).

Since then, cooperation with Taiwan in the areas of agriculture, health, education, and industry has brought positive and consistent progress to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’s population of 110,000. In 1991, the International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF) Taiwan Technical Mission was established in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and along with the local Taiwan embassy, has affected the tangible, infrastructural, and social indicators of bilateralism.

Additionally, since 2004, approximately 220 Vincentian students have utilized Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Taiwan and ICDF scholarships to acquire undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate degrees at Taiwan's universities.

Within the last two years, particularly since the opening of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’s Embassy to Taiwan on Aug. 8, 2019, the bonds between the two countries have been solidified. Taiwan has worked very generously with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic, even while addressing its own challenges in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan government has pledged to donate US$300,000 (NT$8.33 million) toward Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’s Volcano Relief efforts following explosive eruptions of the country’s La Soufriere volcano in April 2021. Indeed, residents of Taiwan, Vincentians and Taiwanese, have together contributed more than NT$561,000 to Volcano Relief efforts.

For its part, within this two year period, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has used its seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to advocate for Taiwan’s inclusion in United Nations decision-making bodies like the World Health Assembly and the WHO by extension.

These two nations are bound by the principles of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, democracy, and their people’s right to self-determination. The integrity of this alliance has stood the tests and vicissitudes of time. We look forward to more than 40 more years of "Friendship, Freedom, Prosperity."