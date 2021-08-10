Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan Tourism Bureau warns travel agencies against promoting cruises

Restart date for cruises of Aug. 18 not official yet

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 16:31
No agreement has yet been reached to allow cruises to resume, says the Tourism Bureau. 

No agreement has yet been reached to allow cruises to resume, says the Tourism Bureau.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Taiwan lowered its COVID-19 alert to Level 2 on July 27, cruises are still off-limits, with promotions by travel agencies triggering a warning from the Tourism Bureau, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 10).

One tour company had started to advertise a three-day package tour including an “island hopping” cruise between Taiwan’s main island, Penghu, and Kinmen, which would leave port on Aug. 18, Liberty Times reported.

Talks are underway between the authorities and operators about the resumption of cruises, but a final resolution has not been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for approval yet, the report said.

The Tourism Bureau said that in order to avoid disputes with consumers, travel agencies were not allowed to advertise or to start recruiting clients for cruises before harbor authorities had given their approval. If a company was found guilty, it could be subject to a fine ranging from NT$10,000 (US$359) to NT$50,000.

Tour operators suggested that cruises require staff to be vaccinated and passengers to register a negative COVID test within 72 hours before setting sail. If Aug. 18 was not possible as a launch date, travelers who had booked the trip could be reimbursed, while the cruise could still be rescheduled for late August or September, the operator said.
cruise
cruises
COVID-19
islands
Tourism Bureau
travel agencies

RELATED ARTICLES

Department stores in Taiwan urge longer validity for new stimulus vouchers
Department stores in Taiwan urge longer validity for new stimulus vouchers
2021/08/09 16:22
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
2021/08/09 14:36
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
2021/08/09 12:58
Swimming pools, soccer stadiums in New Taipei to reopen Tuesday
Swimming pools, soccer stadiums in New Taipei to reopen Tuesday
2021/08/09 12:16
Over 100 Taiwan nationals repatriated from Indonesia
Over 100 Taiwan nationals repatriated from Indonesia
2021/08/09 11:19

Updated : 2021-08-10 17:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Taiwan's national flag anthem played in front of Chinese athletes for 1st time
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Badminton: Tale of two countries showing differences between China and Taiwan
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Chinese netizens try to pad their Olympic stats with Taiwan's medals
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Taiwan CECC announces new Level 2 rules for Aug. 10-23
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
Jeremy Lin confirmed with COVID despite vaccination
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
German man bikes 40 km to work twice weekly in Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Woman, daughter killed in second of two consecutive accidents in central Taiwan
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Rumors swirl around Intel’s role in sell-off of Huawei’s x86 server operations
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Is Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek’s dependency on China sustainable?
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5
Confirmed COVID case took Taipei MRT from July 28-Aug. 5