Taiwan Tourism Bureau warns travel agencies against promoting cruises

No agreement has yet been reached to allow cruises to resume, says the Tourism Bureau. No agreement has yet been reached to allow cruises to resume, says the Tourism Bureau. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though Taiwan lowered its COVID-19 alert to Level 2 on July 27, cruises are still off-limits, with promotions by travel agencies triggering a warning from the Tourism Bureau, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 10).

One tour company had started to advertise a three-day package tour including an “island hopping” cruise between Taiwan’s main island, Penghu, and Kinmen, which would leave port on Aug. 18, Liberty Times reported.

Talks are underway between the authorities and operators about the resumption of cruises, but a final resolution has not been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for approval yet, the report said.

The Tourism Bureau said that in order to avoid disputes with consumers, travel agencies were not allowed to advertise or to start recruiting clients for cruises before harbor authorities had given their approval. If a company was found guilty, it could be subject to a fine ranging from NT$10,000 (US$359) to NT$50,000.

Tour operators suggested that cruises require staff to be vaccinated and passengers to register a negative COVID test within 72 hours before setting sail. If Aug. 18 was not possible as a launch date, travelers who had booked the trip could be reimbursed, while the cruise could still be rescheduled for late August or September, the operator said.