Taiwan's winter may disappear by 2060 due to climate change

Academia Sinica Fellow Hsu Huang-hsiung warns about disappearance of winter in Taiwan. (Delta Electronics Foundation photo) Academia Sinica Fellow Hsu Huang-hsiung warns about disappearance of winter in Taiwan. (Delta Electronics Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a presentation entitled “Delta Climate Salon” held by Taiwan’s Delta Electronics Foundation on Tuesday (Aug. 10), Academia Sinica Fellow Hsu Huang-hsiung (許晃雄) warned that Taiwan may no longer have a winter season by 2060 unless carbon dioxide emissions are reduced.

Hsu, a distinguished fellow at Academia Sinica’s Research Center for Environmental Changes, attended the event to explain the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report (IPCC AR6) and its implications for Taiwan. Referencing local climate data in the past century, he evaluated future climate trends that Taiwan might face.

According to Hsu’s report, Taiwan’s average annual temperature increased by 1.6 degrees Celsius over the past 110 years, which is above the global average of 1.07 degrees. The rise has accelerated in the past three to five decades.

By the 21st century, the length of Taiwan’s summer season had increased to between 120 and 150 days, while the winter season was cut short to around 70 days. The length of winter saw an even sharper decline to between 20 and 40 days in recent years.

Hsu said that in the future, Taiwan’s summer may extend even further to between 155 and 210 days, with winters as short as zero to 50 days. In the worst-case scenario, Taiwan may lose its winter by as early as 2060.

While annual precipitation has remained stable in the past century, it may increase in the future, along with rainstorm intensity, added Hsu. Additionally, drought frequency, which has increased since 1961, may also rise in the future.

Aside from more extreme rainfall and dryness, Hsu continued, fewer but stronger typhoons may occur in Taiwan.

He ended his presentation on a hopeful note, urging for reduced CO2 emissions to save the environment.