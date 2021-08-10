Skincare brand Woop launches Antibacterial beauty moisturizing spray series - a revolutionary antibacterial technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2021 - During pandemics, antibacterial technology is used regularly for cleaning and disinfection. However, there is no antibacterial product that is designed specifically for facial disinfection. Therefore, the risk of infection increases through the portals of the eyes, nose, and mouth. Because of this, Woop has launched a revolutionary antibacterial facial spray series, integrating the concepts of 'Antibacterial', 'Skincare' and 'Beauty'.

With just one antibacterial facial spray, external infections could be limited. Meanwhile, the product helps the user to soothe their skin and preserving their makeup.





'We Woo People' is the driving concept of Woop. 'Woo' means striving and pursuing. During pandemics, it is increasingly necessary in developing outstanding superior facial care products, to win customers' support through 'Quality'. Woop has revolutionized the concept of "skincare" and "antibacterial" and developed the "First" antibacterial skincare spray series Vibes. The product is proven to quickly inhibit 99.9% of bacteria, meanwhile having various skincare effects.

There are two products in the Vibes series: 'Cool Vibes Antibacterial Calming Facial Spray' and "Makeup Vibes Antibacterial Makeup Facial Spray". Both have effective antibacterial functions that would not irritate the skin. They are suitable for all skin types, protecting the health of the users and their loved ones at all times while resisting foreign infringements.

From formula research and development to the manufacturing process, attention has been paid to every detail. The product has been tested strictly by the Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre. Moreover, it has been proven that it could quickly inhibit 99.9% of bacteria'.

The antibacterial component of the anti-epidemic spray is PHMB: a broad-spectrum antibacterial agent that has been recognized as the safest and most effective in the 21st century. It has been widely used in cosmetics and skincare products, as it is safe and non-irritating (not harmful to mucosal skin). Lysozyme: A natural anti-infective substance with a bactericidal effect. It has antibacterial, antiviral, and the function of promoting repair. Cool Vibes Antibacterial Calming Facial Spray combines the concepts of 'antibacterial', 'skincare', and the instantaneous calming of the skin.





Through the combination of the two effective antibacterial ingredients- lysozyme and PHMB, as well as thorough research and development of facial care formulations, the product has been proved that it can inhibit 99.9 % of Bacteria quickly and effectively, as it forms a protective barrier on the surface of the skin to provide a long-lasting antibacterial effect.

The moisturizing spray is formulated for 'masked', and easily irritated skin. It is injected with natural essential oils such as geranium, eucalyptus, and tea tree to instantly soothe the skin and strengthen the defence mechanism of the respiratory system. The product has been proven to effectively eliminate 99.9% of acne bacilli, and prevent acne formation. Furthermore, it reduces inflammation and pores, making the skin smooth and refreshed.

The main ingredient of the antibacterial spray is Bisabolol: Naturally extracted from wild chamomile, it can effectively relieve skin sensitivity, reduce redness and irritation. Tea Tree: Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, shrink pores, fight acne and acne. Geranium (geranium): Enhance cell defence function and repair skin. Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus): Relieves signs of skin inflammation, effective against viruses, and prevents respiratory diseases. Rosemary (rosemary): Enhance the defence of the respiratory system. Menthol (menthol): Antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, fight acne.

Facial antiseptic spray products are suitable for all skin types. As the product is harmless to children, pets, and mucosal skin, it is user-friendly and safe to use. Due to its mild nature, the product could be used repeatedly to strengthen the antibacterial effect to keep the skin fresh.





Makeup Vibes Antibacterial Makeup Fixing Facial Antiseptic Spray is a revolutionary antibacterial makeup fixing spray that keeps users away from bacteria while maintaining a bright makeup look. The antibacterial product formula incorporates effective antibacterial ingredients lysozyme and PHMB. Tested by STC (Hong Kong Standards and Testing Center), the product has been proven to quickly inhibit 99.9% of bacteria within 2 minutes as it forms a protective barrier on the skin surface that has a long-lasting antibacterial effect that does not irritate the skin. The product could make their makeup last longer, as the makeup would not be easily smudged even when wearing a mask. The product contains natural skincare essential oils such as geranium and eucalyptus, making the skin instantly supple and radiant. The product would protect the users' health, as well as preserving long-lasting makeup.

The main ingredient of the facial antibacterial-sterilization spray is AMP-Acrylates: a long-lasting makeup setting spray. After usage, touch-ups will also be more easeful. Bisabolol (Bisabolol): Naturally extracted from wild chamomile, it can effectively relieve skin sensitivity, reduce redness and irritation. Glycerin (glycerin): Moisturizes and keeps skin supple. Geranium (geranium): Enhance cell defence function and repair skin. Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus): Relieves signs of skin inflammation, which is more effective against viruses and prevents respiratory diseases. Rosemary (rosemary): Enhance the defence of the respiratory system.





#Woop