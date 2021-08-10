Taiwan reports lowest case count since May 9

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 10) reported only three local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 9.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, including five imported infections and three local ones. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 814.

Tuesday's total case count was even lower than the four infections reported on Aug. 8 and 9. The milestone marks not only the fewest cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, and it was the same amount as reported on May 10.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 9, when the country announced zero local cases and one imported infection.

To maintain Taiwan's gains, Chen called on the public to continue personal protective measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and masking. He also urged people to reduce unnecessary movement, activities or gatherings, and avoid entering and exiting crowded places or areas with a high risk of infection transmission.

Lastly, Chen asked the public to proactively cooperate with the epidemic prevention measures under the current Level 2 alert and work together to vigilantly guard the community's lines of defense.