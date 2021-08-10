Alexa
Paraguay university rectifies name error after reminder from Taiwan's foreign ministry

Paraguay school mistakenly labeled Taiwan as 'China-Taiwan' in medical department press release

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 16:17
Taiwan embassy in Paraguay mislabeled as "China-Taiwan." (Facebook, Chang Si-kang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Aug. 10) said it had rectified a mislabeling incident regarding Taiwan that occurred in Paraguay, a diplomatic ally.

The National Asuncion University Medical Sciences Department had issued a press release on July 9, which said that it was working with Taiwanese vaccine producer Medigen Biotechnology Corp. on third-phase vaccine trials under the supervision of Paraguay’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare. However, the press release referred to Taiwan as "China-Taiwan” when mentioning the East Asian nation's embassy in Paraguay.

MOFA said the Taiwanese embassy reminded the university to use Taiwan’s official name to “avoid unnecessary understandings.” The school revised the press release on Monday to say “Republic of China (Taiwan),” the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said that Paraguay “has always understood the difference between Taiwan and communist China” and has no intention of deliberately delegitimizing Taiwan’s sovereignty. MOFA stressed that diplomatic work does not involve party affiliation and called on the public to support the government and private enterprises in expanding diplomacy and cooperation with allies.

