Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas reopen at 80% capacity

Alishan Forest Railway has also reopened

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/08/10 16:28
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National forest recreation areas across Taiwan reopened at 80% capacity on Tuesday (Aug. 10), the Forestry Bureau said in a statement on Monday.

Also now reopened are the Taiping Villa, Syueshan Villa, Song Syue Lodge, and Aowanda Villa. They will also operate at 80% capacity, according to the statement.

The Alishan Forest Railway, along with the nature reserve, has reopened as well. For the main line, no standing-room tickets will be sold, and only 108 passengers will be allowed on board each forest train.

Each train on the main line will stop at only four stations between Chiayi and Shizilu for the time being: Beimen, Zhuqi, Jiaoliping, and Fenqihu.

The Zhushan, Shenmu, and Zhaoping branch lines have also reopened, but only 150 passengers are allowed to be on board each train, with only 120 passengers allowed on those trains that have cars made of cypress, according to the bureau.

Visitors are recommended to log into the Taiwan Forest Recreation website to check the opening status and crowd control measures for the forest recreation areas they wish to visit. For the opening status of forest roads, please check this website.

