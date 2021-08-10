Taiwan reports 3 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Aug. 10) reported three new local COVID-19 cases, the lowest seen since May 9.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced eight new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon, including five imported infections and three local ones. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 814.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 9, when the country announced zero local cases and one imported infection.